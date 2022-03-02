Kriti Sanon invites people to experience the taste of new Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

The ad contains meme references too.
Coca-Cola Zero Sugar has refreshed millions of fans across the world, with its real Coca-Cola taste and zero calories. India too has announced its launch, with a new look and even more refreshing taste, formulated through in-house innovation and extensive market testing. Coca-Cola fans can try the new product, and then decide for themselves – is it the Best Coke Ever?
In line with its ‘Beverages for Life’ strategy, the product innovation also supports the company’s continued efforts to increase no/low-calorie beverage options for people looking to lead a balanced lifestyle, yet relish the iconic Coca-Cola taste.
The brand launched its ‘#BestCokeEver?’ marketing campaign, featuring actress Kriti Sanon, who is seen promoting and enjoying Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, while piquing consumer interest, urging them to #TryItFirst. Sanon brings in her own exuberance and freshness to the campaign, as she perfectly resonates with the young consumers.
The integrated campaign aims at driving trial and sparking conversations around Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. It will be live across television, digital, outdoor, social media and retail.
Commenting on the launch in India, Shrey Vig, brand manager, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Coca-Cola India and South-West Asia, said, “At Coca-Cola, we strive to provide choices to consumers across the portfolio. As a part of that, we are excited to launch our latest offering – Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, which allows consumers to enjoy the great taste of Coca-Cola, with zero calories.”
“It’s been launched globally and we’re getting great response. So, we’re thrilled to introduce it in India. Will consumers like it as the Best Coke Ever? Well, they’ll have to try it first, to find out.”
The launch in India builds on the success and popularity of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in more than 120 global markets. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is available on store shelves nationwide, in 300 ml cans and 250 ml PET bottles.