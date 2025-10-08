Kriti Sanon 'moves her way' through stereotypes in Campus’ new film

Campus Activewear has unveiled the second chapter of its ‘You Go, Girl!’ campaign featuring actor Kriti Sanon. Conceptualised as a bold statement against stereotypes, the campaign highlights women’s confidence, authenticity, and individuality — encouraging them to “move their way”, free from societal labels.

The film captures the daily reality of women navigating judgments. Kriti walks through a bright lobby surrounded by floating labels like ‘Too Ambitious,’ ‘Opinionated,’ and ‘Drama Queen’ — symbolic of stereotypes women face. With each stride, she bursts through them, smiling as she says, “Damn good shoes, yaar!” The campaign closes with the line: “They’ll always have something to say. You Go, Girl. Move Your Way.”

Nikhil Aggarwal, CEO and whole time director, Campus Activewear said: “You Go, Girl! celebrates women who move through life on their own terms, unbothered by labels and defined by their choices. Our brand ideology, ‘Move Your Way,’ reflects the same conviction — that every move becomes meaningful when guided by authenticity and confidence. Kriti Sanon embodies this spirit effortlessly.”

Kriti Sanon added: “Every woman has been told who she should be — how to act, how to look, how far to go. You Go, Girl! resonated with me because it reflects my journey of rising above judgments, and that of so many women. Campus stands for individuality and authenticity, and together we’re celebrating confidence and courage beyond fashion.”

Hemant Shringy, chief creative officer & managing partner, Wondrlab, said: “Labels are meant to define — until you stop listening to them. Kriti moves through those stereotypes with self-assurance, proving confidence isn’t about proving anything — it’s about knowing who you are and moving your way.”

The campaign will run across TV, digital, print, OOH, and news channels through a 360-degree rollout.