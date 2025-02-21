Kriti Sanon showcases BIBA’s Spring-Summer 2025 collection

BIBA has launched its Spring-Summer 2025 collection with a dedicated summer soundtrack. Brand ambassador Kriti Sanon features in the campaign video, highlighting lightweight fabrics, bright colours, and modern silhouettes for warm-weather occasions.

Advertisment

BIBA’s new campaign blends fashion and music with a campaign song on Instagram’s music library. Featuring Kriti Sanon, the campaign highlights her style and confidence. BIBA encourages people to express themselves through fashion, dance, or daily moments. The campaign song will be available on Instagram for users to create their own summer content.

The Spring-Summer 2025 collection goes beyond BIBA’s ethnic styles. It includes suit sets, jumpsuits, co-ord sets, summer dresses, and shirts, focusing on comfort and elegance. The collection offers options for travel, casual wear, and summer events.



BIBA is expanding its younger fashion lines with a focus on versatility. The BIBA Girls collection and an upcoming range offer trendy, comfortable styles for young consumers, keeping BIBA relevant across generations.

Speaking about the launch, Siddharath Bindra, managing director, BIBA, shared:

"At BIBA, we are constantly evolving to meet the fashion needs of today’s women. Our Spring-Summer 2025 collection is a celebration of effortless, stylish dressing—perfect for the modern Indian woman who wants to look and feel her best. Kriti Sanon beautifully brings this vision to life, making this collection a must-have for every wardrobe."

The BIBA Spring-Summer 2025 collection is now available in stores and online. The campaign film, “Let’s Summer Up, Let’s BIBA Up”, featuring Kriti Sanon, is available on BIBA's website and social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.