Kriti Sanon stars in Pedigree India’s new campaign for gravy range

Pedigree India has launched a new campaign featuring Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon to promote its Pedigree Gravy range, aiming to strengthen its position in the pet food market. This new campaign, with Kriti Sanon’s champions the benefits of the wet food category.

"Pet parenting in India is evolving, and as market leaders we are confident about the readiness of pet parents to dive deeper into their pet’s nutritional needs, and our gravy range promises to fulfill that deepening demand," said Ayesha Huda, chief marketing officer, Mars Petcare India. "With Kriti, we’re celebrating both the emotional bond and the nutritional benefits that the Pedigree Gravy brings to pet homes, aiming to make it a mealtime staple.

Sharing her thoughts on the campaign, Kriti Sanon said, “Feeding time is one of my favorite parts of the day with my pet — there’s this beautiful moment of connection and excitement. It’s not just about the food; it’s about the trust and love they show you in that moment. The Pedigree brand stands for making choices that reflect your love, and I’m proud to help highlight the goodness of their gravy range.”

The Pedigree gravy range provides complete and balanced nutrition for puppies and adult dogs. It contains protein, essential vitamins, minerals, and moisture for hydration and health.