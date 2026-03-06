Krvvy launches ‘Shaq Tank’ campaign featuring Mallika Dua

Innerwear brand Krvvy has launched a digital campaign titled ‘Shaq Tank’, featuring comedian, actress and writer Mallika Dua. The campaign accompanies the introduction of the brand’s TrueForm Support Bra for C–F cup sizes.

The film uses satire to explore how inclusivity is addressed in the innerwear category. It uses a startup pitch room format, in which Dua appears in her 'Begum' avatar and asks how brands approach product design for fuller bust sizes.

In the film, Krvvy’s co-founders Yash Goyal and Anant Bhardwaj enter a stylised “Shaq Tank” setup. Dua’s character interrupts their pitch and shifts the focus of the conversation towards product construction, grading, and structural support for different body types.

The campaign also coincides with the launch of the TrueForm Support Bra, designed for C–F cups. The company positions the product within a segment that has seen limited options despite demand for fuller-bust support.

Speaking about the campaign, Yash Goyal, co-founder and CEO of Krvvy, said: “We’ve always believed that inclusivity cannot stop at messaging; it has to be engineered into the product itself. It must reflect in grading, construction, fabric choices, and the structural support we build in. ‘Shaq Tank’ gave us the space to challenge that conversation openly. With TrueForm Support Bra, we’re taking a conscious, deliberate step toward designing with intent for women across C–F cups.”

Anant Bhardwaj, co-founder, Krvvy, said: “For a long time, women with fuller bust sizes have had very limited options that truly balance support with everyday comfort. The category has often treated these sizes as an afterthought, even though women’s bodies and fit needs are incredibly varied. With the TrueForm Support Bra, we wanted to address that gap by designing a solution that offers better support while still feeling comfortable enough for everyday wear.”

The film has been released on Instagram. The company had previously appeared on Shark Tank Season 5.