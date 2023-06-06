KS Deos captures the essence of anticipation, teasing, and the playful exchange between couples in this sensual campaign

The campaign has been conceptualised by FCB Interface.
KS Deos, the pioneering fragrance brand known for its seductive scents, is set to revolutionize the market with its daring new campaign. With a focus on creating disruption in the category of long-lasting fragrances, KS Deos is introducing a tantalizing twist that promises to redefine sensuality and intimacy.
With this as the caveat, the new KS Deos campaign aims to capture the essence of anticipation, teasing, and the playful exchange between couples. By tapping into the brand's heritage of seduction and sensuality, KS Deos has crafted a line of intense and long-lasting fragrances that act as the perfect catalyst for building sexual tension.
KS Deos aims to revitalize its brand and increase brand salience through a fresh proposition and innovative communication strategy. Through a revitalized communication strategy, KS Deos aims to create a stronger connection with consumers, especially those who have yet to enter the men's fragrance market. By tapping into their desires and aspirations, KS Deos intends to entice non-users to explore the world of fragrances and make KS Deos their preferred choice.
The new campaign is all about the art of teasing and dialling up the anticipation. The fragrances serve as a powerful tool to ignite the imagination, create a sense of longing, and heighten the connection between partners.
"We believe that the journey towards intimacy should be as thrilling as the destination itself," says Pooja Sahgal, CMO for the brand. Our new campaign encourages couples to embrace the playful side of their relationships, discovering the joy in teasing and building up the anticipation before the act."
Rakesh Menon, national creative director, FCB Interface, said, “Brand Kamasutra stands for building stronger, meaningful, and more intimate relationships. Through the commercial, we wanted to show how the fragrance of KS deodorants can be a catalyst for stronger bonds, in a world that’s craving for connections.”