KT Kids’ new campaign with Kareena Kapoor Khan captures the everyday beauty of modern parenting

KT Kids, children’s personal hair care brand, has unveiled its new national TVC featuring its brand ambassador, Kareena Kapoor Khan portraying modern motherhood. The film beautifully captures the tender, unfiltered bond between a mother and her child celebrating the love, laughter, and everyday moments that make parenting so special.

Advertisment

Conceptualised and directed by Lumos Studios, the TVC positions KT Kids as “A Mother’s Trusted Choice”, blending emotional storytelling with the brand’s promise of gentle, science-backed care. Kareena’s natural warmth and authenticity bring the story to life, reflecting her real-life approach to motherhood and her belief in making conscious, safe choices for her children.

Set against a soft, cinematic backdrop, the film captures everyday parenting moments, the playful bath times, shared giggles, and quiet hugs showing how KT Kids becomes a trusted companion in every family’s routine. The visuals reflect the brand’s philosophy of care that’s pure, safe, and full of love, while subtly showcasing its wide range of shampoos and conditioners.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared, “This campaign truly resonated with me as a mother. It beautifully captures the real, everyday moments that every parent experiences the messy, the fun, and the magical. KT Kids makes those moments easier, giving parents the confidence to care for their children with love and without compromise.”

Dhruv Sayani, founder of KT Kids, said, “With this TVC, we wanted to celebrate the raw, real side of motherhood: the laughter, the mess, and the magic. Kareena’s warmth and authenticity made the story come alive in a way that every parent can relate to. At KT Kids, our mission has always been to create products that parents can trust, knowing they’re giving their children the safest and gentlest care possible.”

The TVC also introduces KT Kids’ new SpongeBob SquarePants franchise packaging, adding a playful twist that turns bath time into an exciting adventure for kids. With this campaign, KT Kids continues to reinforce its position as a leader in safe and gentle hair care with products that are clinically tested, pediatrician-approved, and free from harsh chemicals like sodium chloride, parabens, sulfates, and silicones.