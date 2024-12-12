KT Professional names Jacqueline Fernandez as face of hair care range

KT Professional, a professional hair care brand, announced Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez as the new brand ambassador for its range of premium hair care products.

Advertisment

As the brand ambassador, Jacqueline Fernandez will promote KT Professional's hair care products in India and globally, targeting consumers seeking salon-grade solutions.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Jacqueline Fernandez as the face of KT Professional. She represents everything we stand for — beauty, elegance, and excellence. Her passion for self-care, combined with her strong presence in the entertainment industry, makes her an ideal ambassador for our brand. We are confident that her association will help take KT Professional to new heights and bring our premium hair care solutions to an even wider audience.” said Dhruv Sayani, Founder of KT Professional.