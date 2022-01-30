Kunal Kapoor dons a 'lehenga' in OYO's latest ad

To make a point about stays with a 'view'.
Following the successful response to its recent brand films, ‘Assi Reach Gaye?’ and ‘Kalki Kal Dekhenge’, OYO has now released a third ad, featuring actors Chitrangada Singh and Kunal Kapoor.
With this film, OYO highlights its app’s ‘search the view’ capability. It enables people to discover stays with a 'view'.
The film is set on a golf course. It features Kapoor, sporting a Callaway T-shirt, Rolex on his wrist and gloves gripping a 9 iron. He exclaims that “he never knew one could search premium OYOs with such picturesque views”.
The film then goes on to reveal that Kapoor actually lost a bet about this to Singh and now has to play golf, while wearing a 'ghagra'. The film ends with the line, 'Stays with a view? Search the view.'
Sharing the thought process behind the campaign, Mayur Hola - head of global brand, OYO, said, “I can be very logical about this. And, say that this is about helping people discover things they don’t know about the OYO app. Such as ‘search by view’, which helps you discover some really nice stays. And, it is. But really, it’s also about seeing a really tall man in a 'ghagra' on the golf course.”
Commenting on his association, Kapoor said, “We all have had those travel moments when we find a stay, view or location we weren’t expecting. And, it's these moments that make travel exciting. So, when OYO approached me with this “let's bet else you wear a 'ghagra'” script, I instantly liked it. I love the easy search feature on the OYO app and hope that this film will encourage us all, to find the view we want. Whether it’s for travel, work, vacation, or for just a change.”
The campaign has been conceptualised, scripted and produced by OYO’s in-house global brand team. The film is directed by Vishvesh Krishnamoorthy from Corcoise Films, one of India’s biggest production houses founded by Prasoon Pandey.
The film will be featured across general entertainment channels (GECs), as well as news, infotainment and kids genre channels. Taking a 360-degree approach, OYO will further amplify the film across its owned digital and social media channels. These include Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, OYO app, co-OYO app (the app for its patrons), and its other in-house digital communication mediums for customers, patrons and OYOpreneurs.
Within a few hours of going live, OYO’s second film ‘Kalki Kal Dekhenge’ was at #1 on Twitter’s India trends and garnered over 679k views on Kalki’s official Twitter handle. With over 4,000 tweets, OYO’s first film ‘Assi Reach Gaye?’ trended at #2 on Twitter.
The campaign has also been tweeted by celebrities, such as Diljit Dosanjh, Hrithik Roshan, Mandira Bedi, Durjoy Dutta, Rannvijay Singha, Anushka Sharma, among others. Dosanjh’s tweet has garnered over 12k likes and 1k retweets. The takeover of OYO’s official Twitter account @oyorooms by Kukki, the cute child character from ‘Assi Reach Gaye?’, also witnessed engagement by new-age brands, such as Urban Company, Uber India, Gaana, Boat, Swiggy and Flipkart.
