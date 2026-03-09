Kurkure celebrates India’s cricket win with creative tribute

Snack brand Kurkure released a front-page newspaper creative following India’s recent cricket victory, presenting the ad as a tribute timed with the national celebration.

The creative carried the line 'This Ad Was Made A Year Ago' and used a mix of Hindi and English to reference the team’s journey and the anticipation around the tournament. The messaging positioned the creative as a tribute to the victory while referencing the brand’s association with everyday Indian moments.

The visual also featured Kurkure Jowar Puffs, a millet-based snack introduced as part of the brand’s 25th anniversary portfolio. The pack design appeared in blue and orange tones, visually referencing the colours associated with the Indian team.

Kurkure Jowar Puffs is a baked snack made using jowar (sorghum), reflecting the growing consumer interest in millet-based food products. The product was introduced as part of the brand’s expansion into alternative grain snacks.

Sharing his thoughts, Ankit Agarwal, marketing director – Kurkure and Doritos, PepsiCo India, said: “For over 25 years, Kurkure has been proudly made in India and deeply woven into the country’s cultural fabric, celebrating the everyday moments and milestones that bring Indians together. As the nation came together to celebrate this historic victory, we wanted to mark the moment with a tribute that reflects both our pride in the Men in Blue and Kurkure’s own journey alongside India. It also felt like a natural fit with Kurkure Jowar Puffs - our recent innovation inspired by jowar, a grain rooted in India’s culinary heritage - making this creative a playful yet meaningful way for us to celebrate the win.”

The creative appeared in one of the country’s English newspapers on the day following the victory.