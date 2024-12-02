Kurkure celebrates Uttar Pradesh’s love for spicy snacks in new campaign

Kurkure, a beloved snack in Indian households for over 25 years, launched UP ka No. 1 Taste campaign, to celebrate its popularity and deep-rooted connection with the people of Uttar Pradesh. Known for its unique masaledaar flavour and crunch, Kurkure has long been a well-loved snack in UP, resonating with the region’s taste for bold and authentic snacks.

To further strengthen its presence in the state, Kurkure introduced a new, value-packed offering: Kurkure Masala Munch with 65% extra. This enhanced product delivers even more of the bold, flavourful taste that UP consumers crave. This campaign reinforces Kurkure’s commitment to providing UP consumers with delicious, satisfying snacking experiences tailored to local taste preferences.

In collaboration with popular regional influencers, the campaign showcased Kurkure’s distinctive taste as a leading snack choice in UP. Through digital content, UP ka No. 1 Taste featured Kurkure as the go-to snack for every occasion, leaving a lasting impression and fostering strong brand recall.

Sharing her thoughts, Aastha Bhasin, category lead, Kurkure, PepsiCo India said, “India is a country that's teeming with a multitude of cultures and distinct taste preferences. Being one of the disrupters in Indian salty snacks category, we at Kurkure, recognize and celebrate this diversity by tailoring our product portfolio to suit the distinct palates of our consumers. Uttar Pradesh holds a special place in Kurkure’s journey. Our ‘UP ka No. 1 Taste’ campaign celebrates the state’s love for bold flavors and Kurkure’s deep connection with its people. With 65% extra of the beloved Masala Munch flavor, we hope it gives our fans even more of what they love. It’s our way of saying thank you to UP, bringing even greater value and joy to every pack.”

Kurkure Masala Munch is available at Rs 5, Rs 10 and Rs 20 at leading retail platforms across Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Jhansi, Sultanpur, Faizabad, Sitapur and Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh.