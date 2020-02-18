Kurkure keeps its new spice flavours a secret; tweak in brand strategy?

But the actor's appointment as brand ambassador surprised many because the brand has historically used a female face to market itself. Actors like Juhi Chawla, Parineeti Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, Farida Jalal, and Kareena Kapoor have featured in Kurkure ads.

Kumar's golden run at the box office and his sustained stardom may have prompted PepsiCo India to choose him as Kurkure's brand ambassador. The brand, on the other hand, is facing tough competition from the likes of Bingo! from ITC, Haldiram's, and Too Yumm!, in its segment.