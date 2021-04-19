Kurkure launches limited-time flavours with Akshay Kumar at the fore

The launch TVC features brand ambassador Akshay Kumar and television actress Kritika Kamra engaging in a fun conversation
PepsiCo’s flagship snack brand Kurkure has launched two limited-time flavours – ‘Out of Control Chaat’ and ‘Uncensored Tadka’. The launch TVC features Kurkure’s brand ambassador and Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and popular television actress Kritika Kamra capture how the new flavours can tickle consumers’ needs for fun.
The limited-time offerings (LTOs) are aimed at deepening consumer connect and providing them with unique experiences.
The campaign film opens with Kumar and Kamra celebrating their wedding anniversary with friends and family. Both of them exchange anniversary presents. Kamra opens her gift and is excited to see a diamond necklace, while Akshay is overjoyed to receive Kurkure’s new limited-time flavours in the gift box. He immediately opens the Kurkure pack and starts munching on it.
At this moment, Kamra asks Kumar if the necklace looks good on her. Distracted by the two Kurkure flavours, Kumar surprises the audience by saying that Kamra looks ‘chatpati’ and ‘masaledaar’. The next moment, Kumar snaps and realises that it is the new Kurkure flavours that have unleashed his unpredictable and ‘hatke’ side in front of all the guests.
Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Bhagyashree Navare, associate director and category head - Kurkure and Cheetos, PepsiCo India, said, “Kurkure has always been about transforming boring ordinary moments to entertaining moments. Our LTO campaign is based on the insight that when you taste something truly lip-smacking different from what you expect, you can react in unpredictable ways, making the situation full of fun and entertainment. With our limited-time, innovative Kurkure ‘Out of Control Chaat’ and ‘Uncensored Tadka’ flavours, we want to give the consumers more reasons to have ‘masti-bhare’ mischievous moments with their friends and family.”
As a part of the social media strategy, a from the campaign’s TVC shoot made it to social media, where Kamra was seen commenting on the lack of efforts put in by the director Uzer Khan. She later clarified the rumours and suggested that it was Kurkure’s new flavours that made her go ‘Out Of Control’, ‘Uncensored’ and make that comment.
Creative agency: Wunderman Thompson
WPP lead - PepsiCo Foods, India: Ritu Nakra
Chief creative officer: Senthil Kumar
Executive creative director: Harsh Maheshwari
Strategy leads: Atishi Pradhan and Arnab Datta Chaudhuri
Creative directors: Priyadarshi Khastgir and Partha Sengupta
Copywriter: Bhavini Trikha
Account management: Binay Mehra and Kirti Sinha
Production house: Dharma 2.0
Director: Uzer Khan
Producer: Garima Vohra and Samira Bandyopadhyay