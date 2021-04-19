Kurkure launches limited-time flavours with Akshay Kumar at the fore

The campaign film opens with Kumar and Kamra celebrating their wedding anniversary with friends and family. Both of them exchange anniversary presents. Kamra opens her gift and is excited to see a diamond necklace, while Akshay is overjoyed to receive Kurkure’s new limited-time flavours in the gift box. He immediately opens the Kurkure pack and starts munching on it.

At this moment, Kamra asks Kumar if the necklace looks good on her. Distracted by the two Kurkure flavours, Kumar surprises the audience by saying that Kamra looks ‘chatpati’ and ‘masaledaar’. The next moment, Kumar snaps and realises that it is the new Kurkure flavours that have unleashed his unpredictable and ‘hatke’ side in front of all the guests.