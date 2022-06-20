Kurkure launches ‘Vdesi Mein Desi Chatpatapan’ campaign for their new ‘Chatpata Cheese’ fusion flavour

Expressing the magic of fusion, the TVC opens with two families, one Indian and the other a foreigner, discussing their children’s love marriage. The Indian boy’s mother, who is skeptical of their union expresses her displeasure to her son, claiming that he would be better off marrying someone from an Indian family. While doing so, she offers the girl’s parents some Kurkure Chatpata Cheese, but instead tells them in English that she’s proud of her son’s choice. That’s when the ‘chatpata’ twist kicks in and the girl’s mother playfully responds, “chal jhoothi!”, shocking everyone in the room.