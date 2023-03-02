Kurkure onboards Sara Ali Khan as its new Brand Ambassador

Commenting on her association, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan said, “I am beyond excited to be a part of the Kurkure family! While I was growing up, I became a fan of the brand and loved watching their entertaining TVCs that kept all of us tickled. I cannot wait to be a part of the masti-filled campaigns that the brand has in store and look forward to bringing in my chatpata-pun to my darshaks and audience.”