Kurkure Pastax shows how to fend off an alien abduction attempt in its maiden spot

Neha Prasad, Associate Director and Brand Lead, Kurkure said in a press release for the second ad, “Aimed at the Gen Z audience, our campaign encourages the Indian youth to take it easy in the face of daily hiccups through a proposition that is refreshing yet colloquial – ‘Halke Mein Lo’. Our first film received an overwhelmingly positive response for its unique storytelling format. This propelled us to bring forth the second TVC that we hope will once again keep everyone entertained in true Kurkure style!”