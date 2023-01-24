Kurkure Pastax shows how to fend off an alien abduction attempt in its maiden spot

It is the second flavour of the newly launched Kurkure’s sub-brand ‘Kurkure Playz’.
There are no laid-down rules on what one must do if aliens tried to take them in and fly away. Kurkure’s new spot which tackles this issue is certainly the most outrageous way to go about it.
Made by Leo Burnett, the ad is a nod to taking things lightly and not fretting too much; a thought which is the positioning of Kurkure Playz, a new sub-brand from PepsiCo India’s Kurkure snack brand. This ad also introduces Pastax, a new flavour (a creamy, herb and onion flavour in a pasta-shaped bite) from the Kurkure Playz family.
The other flavour under this new sub-brand is the already existing puffcorn.
Neha Prasad, Associate Director and Brand Lead, Kurkure said in a press release for the second ad, “Aimed at the Gen Z audience, our campaign encourages the Indian youth to take it easy in the face of daily hiccups through a proposition that is refreshing yet colloquial – ‘Halke Mein Lo’. Our first film received an overwhelmingly positive response for its unique storytelling format. This propelled us to bring forth the second TVC that we hope will once again keep everyone entertained in true Kurkure style!”
“Today's generation doesn't take things too seriously and this is the truth we could own,” remarked Vikran (Spiky) Pandey, national creative director Leo Burnett, to afaqs! a couple of weeks ago when the first ad under Kurkure Playz was released. ‘Halke Mein Lo’ is colloquial and travels well, he said. “It tends to remind people of your product or communication when they'd use it in normal conversation. That's where the line came from.”
Kurkure Playz Puffcorn is available at INR 5, INR 10, INR 20, and INR 50 and Kurkure Playz Pastax at INR 5, INR 10, and INR 20 at leading retail and e-commerce platforms across the country.
