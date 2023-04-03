Kurkure Playz launches #Halkemeinlo challenge with Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur

As social media becomes a popular communication tool for today’s youth, sharing the best version of themselves becomes the unsaid rule. Whether it’s a vacation or their look for the day, everything is planned to look picture perfect, which at times, creates pressure to present themselves in a certain way. Kurkure Playz hopes to transform this attitude and encourage the youth to add a dose of light-hearted masti to their social media lives with the #HalkeMeinLo challenge.