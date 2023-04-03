Kurkure Playz launches #Halkemeinlo challenge with Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur

The challenge is currently trending on Instagram with over 1000 influencers, brand fans and followers joining in.
Continuing its light-hearted demeanour, Kurkure, one of India’s most loved snack brands, has announced a quirky social media challenge – #CringeIsCute. The challenge is a part of the brand’s latest #HalkeMeinLo campaign that encourages the youth to take a lighter approach to life and is inspired by the soft texture of Kurkure’s newly launched sub-brand, Kurkure Playz. The challenge urges netizens to proudly post their not-so-perfect ‘cringe’ photo in the picture-perfect world of social media.
As social media becomes a popular communication tool for today’s youth, sharing the best version of themselves becomes the unsaid rule. Whether it’s a vacation or their look for the day, everything is planned to look picture perfect, which at times, creates pressure to present themselves in a certain way. Kurkure Playz hopes to transform this attitude and encourage the youth to add a dose of light-hearted masti to their social media lives with the #HalkeMeinLo challenge.
Kickstarted by Bollywood actors, Arjun Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, the celebrities engaged their audience with quirky reels that revealed their #CringeIsCute photos. In the Instagram reels, Arjun and Mrunal ask their followers whether they feel pressurised to look 'wow' before they transition to their ‘cringe’ photo. Using the hashtags #HalkeMeinLo and #CringeIsCute, the celebrities opened the challenge for everyone and even encouraged popular TV actresses Niti Taylor, Anushka Sen and content creators Zaid Darbar, Faisal Sheikh to hop onto the challenge and inspire their friends and followers.
Speaking on the challenge, Neha Prasad, associate director and brand lead, Kurkure said, “Kurkure Playz is a modern sub-brand that caters to the rise in demand for soft-textured snacks for the youth. The overwhelming response for our offerings has been an encouraging factor in amplifying our brand proposition of light-hearted masti through a youth-centric challenge. With celebrities and content creators sharing their #CringeIsCute photos, we hope that the youth is relooking at their portrayal on social media with a lighter, ‘Halke Mein Lo’ attitude.”
To continue this light-hearted movement, Kurkure Playz will engage with local influencers to share their #CringeIsCute photos. The influencers will nudge their followers to take on the challenge and eliminate the pressure to look perfect on social media.
Kurkure Playz comes in two international dairy flavoured offerings, Kurkure Playz Puffcorn and the all-new Kurkure Playz Pastax. Kurkure Playz Puffcorn has a distinct shape with a light texture and comes in cheese flavour whilst the all-new Kurkure Playz Pastax has a creamy, herb and onion flavour in a pasta-shaped bite. Across all leading retail and e-commerce platforms in India, Kurkure Playz Puffcorn is available at INR 5, INR 10, INR 20, INR 50 and Kurkure Playz Pastax at INR 5, INR 10, and INR 20.