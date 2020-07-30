Kurkure thanks the quirky Indian family for being there for each other during the lockdown

With a peppy track, it takes us through relatable moments we all went through during the lockdown.
Kurkure, the snack brand from PepsiCo India is out with a special campaign intended to thank Indian families. Why? Because, during the lockdown when everyone was forced indoors, they made sure of being supportive of and entertaining each other during the hard times.
As per the brand, this campaign is based on three insights: The cultural insight of how India has been known for its joint family-centric setup; the social insight which recognizes the deepened bond, uptick in family time and increased connect between family members during these challenging times as more and more people have moved back home; and the consumer insight which identifies people's need to express themselves in fun and quirky ways.
The ad is shot in a stop-motion format and has a peppy track that takes us through relatable moments we all went through during the lockdown. For the video description on YouTube, the brand says, "Kabhi Pyar, Kabhi takraar par hardam full on masaledaar. Kurkure ki taraf se humari chatpati Indian families ko dil se shukriya..."
Dilen Gandhi, Sr. Director and Category Head – Foods, PepsiCo India, said, “As individuals, thanking our immediate families may not always come naturally to us. While we may convey our gratitude to them through little actions, it is putting this deep emotion into words which is the real challenge. Through Kurkure’s new campaign, we aim to offer our fans and consumers across India with a fun way to say ‘thank you’ to their loved ones. This quirky tribute matches perfectly with the ‘atpata’ and ‘chatpata’ characteristics of Indian families - making this ode truly distinct in today’s scenario.”
He further added, “While the trend earlier was about moving out on your own, the reality now has once again cherished the role played by family as a social institution and familial bonding has become a privilege. Our attempt through this campaign is to celebrate that.”
Ritu Nakra, WPP Lead – PepsiCo Foods, India, said, “Kurkure has always had Indian families as the "Hero" of our brand communication. In light of current events, our families have become more important than ever, acting as our support systems and making these tough times somewhat bearable. This ode to Indian families was our way of recognising and celebrating our families that have been there for us through tough times. Done in a very quintessential Kurkure manner, with loads of quirk and humour.”
Credits:
Creative Agency:
WPP Lead - PepsiCo Foods, India: Ritu Nakra
Chief Creative Officer: Senthil Kumar
Executive Creative Director: Harsh Maheshwari & Pallav Medhi
Strategy Leads: Atishi Pradhan & Arnab Datta Chaudhuri
Creative Director: Partha Sengupta & Priyadarshi Khastgir
Copywriter: Bhavini Trikha
Film Department: Mandeep Singh
Account Management: Binay Mehra & Kirti Sinha
Production House:
Director: Vishal Shekhar
Producer: Anand Kumar
Production House: Full Moon Productions