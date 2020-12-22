Kurkure tries to break everyday monotony in new ad…

… While sort of showing us the most memorable aspects of 2020.
The Coronavirus-induced lockdowns not only confined us to our homes, but also bored the hell out of us. For a good few months, we were all stuck at home and didn’t step out, unless we needed to. And even now, when the lockdowns are no longer in place, a good number of people aren’t stepping out of their homes.
When we (afaqs!) watched Kurkure’s new ad, featuring brand ambassador and actor Akshay Kumar, actress Kritika Kamra and Vidhit Sharma (Swiggy uncle), it summarised 2020’s most memorable aspects for us. There are telltale signs across the 35-second ad, which was conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson.
You spot one right at the start when Kamra remarks, “Everyone is bored! Put something on the TV.” We all have felt the boredom this year.
Then there is Kumar’s near-perfect representation of the news in a particular scene.
We get a glimpse of how short video apps (most-likely TikTok) ruled our lives this year
As per a press note, the campaign highlights how Kurkure is the perfect companion for consumers to add an element of fun and quirk to their daily lives.
Dilen Gandhi, senior director and category head – foods, PepsiCo India, said, “Through our latest campaign, we aim to inspire our fans and consumers across India to break the monotony and humdrum of life by adding a touch of ‘masala’.”
“Through this campaign, we want to showcase how consumers can infuse fun and humour into their routines with Kurkure, making everyday moments ‘memorable’ and not ‘mundane’.”
Senthil Kumar, chief creative officer, Wunderman Thompson India, added, “Kurkure has always been an integral part of the Indian family. Whether it's celebrating each other's quirks together, or saving each other from boredom.”
“The team came up with this interesting idea to use Kurkure as a device that unlocks full family entertainment. Extremely relevant in these times when we tend to get bored so easily. Akshay's superb comic timing and the use of Kurkure as the remote makes the ad memorable and fun to watch.”
