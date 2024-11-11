Kushal’s Fashion's debut ad celebrates joy in discovering jewellery

Kushal's Fashion Jewellery unveils its first brand campaign through a film that celebrates the joy of dressing up for special occasions. Using a "chain reaction" as the main creative theme, the film illustrates how most customers discover Kushal’s through friends and family. The ad campaign reinforces Kushal’s positioning as the go-to destination for fashion jewellery that’s easy to buy, wear, and flaunt.

This 55-second film, conceptualised by Talented and directed by Shai, departs from traditional jewellery campaigns. While it isn't overtly emotional, it highlights an innate emotion—desire. The relatable storyline of a whimsical chain reaction conveys the accessibility of Kushal’s jewellery, appealing to all, regardless of the occasion.

The ad also turns a familiar question received in most of our feedback forms—“Where did you hear about Kushal’s?”—into a gateway to a long, winding tale. The film challenges conventions in the jewellery category.

“Kushal’s is dedicated to providing fashionable jewellery that reflects our consumer’s unique style. With our very first campaign, we’re thrilled to showcase how our pieces add elegance and allure to every occasion, making each moment unforgettable,” said Ankit Gulechha, Director, Kushal’s Fashion Jewellery.

“This campaign speaks directly to our consumers’ journey, showing how discovering Kushal’s through friends and family is central to what makes our brand meaningful,” remarked Tanvi Garde, Head of Brand, Kushal’s Fashion Jewellery. “We hope that the campaign will capture the fun of dressing up for special moments and that consumers will find that perfect piece of jewellery at Kushal’s.”

Malvika Thirani, Creative, and Abhishek Kumar, Brand Strategist at Talented, added, “Jewellery, thanks to years of advertising by legacy brands, is heavily guarded by category codes. We’ve been trained to expect the expected. But fashion jewellery doesn’t come with a playbook to subscribe to. This only meant tapping into a vast playfield, far from done-and-dusty templates. The result? A film on affordable jewellery that looks premium too.”

The campaign, backed by a comprehensive media plan, was released on November 9 across digital channels, OTT platforms, television, cinema, and outdoor media.