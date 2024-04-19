Kwality Wall's Cornetto brings together Alia Bhatt & Siddhanth Chaturvedi for a thrilling ride

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The ad highlights the brand's double chocolate variant to the beats of Diljit Dosanjh's hit track 'Lover'.
Kwality Wall's Cornetto, the frozen desserts brand by Hindustan Unilever, released a new ad featuring Alia Bhatt and her Gully Boy co-star Siddhanth Chaturvedi. Titled Cornetto: Unwrap the OG, the ad shows Bhatt and Chaturvedi in the well of death.
In the advertisement, Chaturvedi is initially seen relishing a Cornetto when Bhatt playfully challenges him to a bike stunt. Amidst shared laughter and playful banter, the duo indulges in the iconic ice cream treat while riding in a well of death, with Bhatt's amusing last bite stealing the spotlight. The ad highlights the brand's double chocolate variant, priced at Rs 40 for 105 ml.
Cornetto has a variety of flavours ranging from butterscotch, choco vanilla, snackers, uni cornetto, and more.
The background music of the ad was Lover by Diljit Dosanjh, which was the part of the album Moonchild Era. Dosanjh is nowadays in the news for his work in Amar Singh Chamkila, which is streaming on Netflix.
Bhatt has been the brand ambassador of Cornetto since 2016.
During Valentine’s day week in 2016, Bhatt was seen pairing up with Vikrant Massey, the pair was seen showcasing a cute love story and urging viewers to share the video.
The brand launched a campaign in 2022 with Alia Bhatt and Rohit Saraf. The campaign Make the first move was based on the idea of breaking a stereotype around the expression of love, which demands that men should make the first move.
On March 9, 2024 the brand partnered with Under 25 Summit, which was held in Bengaluru. The brand showcased a drone show, for its new offering- double chocolate. With over 400 drones, the show was streamed live on YouTube.
According to a report by Wazir Advisors, The Indian ice cream market is estimated to cross $5 billion by FY25 owing to expansion of domestic brands beyond the metros and the rising interest of international brands.
According to a report by LiveMint, Hindustan Unilever announced on March 19 that it is currently “evaluating various options" for its ice cream business in India, subsequent to the decision made by its parent company Unilever to separate its €7.9 billion ice cream division by the conclusion of 2025.
“The ice cream business has an inherently different business model, including a cold-chain go-to-market operating model, seasonality, and a different innovation rhythm compared to the rest of Unilever's business. As far as the Indian ice cream business is concerned, we are evaluating the various options in light of this announcement," an HUL spokesperson said in response to Mint’s queries.
In FY23, Hindustan Unilever recorded total revenue from operations amounting to Rs 59,144 crore, with the ice cream segment accounting for approximately 3% of this figure.