Ladakh hoteliers launch ‘Ladakh is Waiting’ campaign to revive tourism

Ladakh’s once-thriving tourism industry has been plunged into turmoil following the terror attack on April 22, 2025, in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 people.

The incident sparked widespread fear and uncertainty, leading to mass cancellations and resulting in a concerning 70% decline in tourist arrivals in Ladakh, a region that heavily depends on tourism for its economic sustenance.

The All Ladakh Hotel and Guest House Association (ALHAGHA) reports that the current number of tourists visiting Ladakh is at 25-30% of the levels seen in previous years.



In response, ALHAGHA has launched a powerful tourism revival initiative named ‘Ladakh is Waiting’. The campaign captures the emotional and economic toll the crisis has taken on local communities.

A three-minute short film captures the essence of life in Ladakh following the downturn in tourism. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Dolma Homestay, the story unfolds around a local family's subdued expectation as they ready their guesthouse for guests who ultimately do not come.

The film culminates with a message that echoes with emotion and urgency: “The room is ready. The tea is warm. The mountains are calling, Ladakh is waiting.”

Ladakh's rugged and remote beauty has, over the years, drawn hundreds of thousands of travellers from both India and abroad.

Tourism has emerged as the backbone of the local economy, attracting over 500,000 annual visitors in recent years and supporting numerous families operating guesthouses, homestays, restaurants, and travel services.

The current crisis, however, has pushed the region into an economic abyss. With nearly empty accommodations and widespread cancellations, many livelihoods are at stake.

The campaign serves as a reminder of how advertising and narratives of resilience can often navigate through times of crisis. It shares a powerful thematic connection with earlier efforts, such as Samsonite’s 'Kerala is Open' campaign, which was launched following the catastrophic 2018 Kerala floods.

In both instances, campaigns reacted not by shying away from the tragedy, but by reframing it and encouraging tourists not to withdraw in fear, but to engage with their presence. Samsonite conveyed a straightforward yet impactful message: "Kerala is ready, safe, and open for travel."