Ladakh MP “condemns” Maruti for Jimny ad shoot in the region, seeks legal action against the company

He says Ladakh’s fragile ecosystem should not be destroyed for commercial gains.
Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, a member of parliament (MP) from Ladakh, has slammed automobile giant Maruti for its ad shoot in the region. He has urged the administration to halt the shoot and seek legal action against the company.
He posted a video on Twitter which shows the company’s new SUV Jimny driving through a river stream right while a camera crew catches the action on film.
The brand Jimny is a legacy brand from Suzuki having started in 1970. Its maiden India campaign saw shoots happen in countries such as Spain and South Africa.