Lakmé hits the runway with its new campaign #UnapologeticallyMÉ

The campaign celebrates accomplished women who embrace fashion and beauty unapologetically.
Lakmé , the beauty brand is now putting its fashion-forward sensibility even more at its centre, with a bold new brand point of view & trendsetting, high-performance offerings with a high-voltage impact.
As a brand that thinks, feels, and breathes fashion in a beauty category, Lakmé’s new campaign talks to Fashionistas @Work - accomplished Indian women, in all walks of life, who unapologetically embrace fashion and beauty. The campaign stems from a cultural truth that Indian women often grapple with – “Whenever women prioritize beauty, society diminishes them and strips them of their substance.” Lakmé’s new point of view celebrates those who proudly embrace beauty and inspires all women to confidently ‘amplify’ their love for fashion and beauty.
The campaign film brings this alive through an anthem that echoes the voice of these three beautiful women, shot at the Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
The campaign is Lakmé’s ode to beauty and will translate tangibly at the single-largest fashion property of the country, Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.
Commenting on the campaign, Harman Dhillon, vice president, Skin Care & Colour Cosmetics, Hindustan Unilever said, “As India’s first & biggest makeup brand & premium skincare brand, Lakmé has always taken pride in leading the narrative on fashion and beauty and is now raising the impact at this intersection. The #UnapologeticallyMÉ campaign celebrates and champions every woman’s right to pursue her passion for beauty unapologetically. It is a campaign whose philosophy will also be brought alive at the grand finale of the Lakmé Fashion Week, along with new product launches to equip Indian women to be unapologetically beautiful.”
Zenobia Pithawalla, senior executive creative director, Ogilvy Mumbai and Mihir Chanchani, executive creative director, Ogilvy Mumbai said, “To make Lakmé stand out from other beauty brands, we worked with its fashion legacy and created a world of beauty, where fashion claims pride of place. It is a world where women feel free to do what it takes, for them to look their most stunning. The world of Lakmé is one where women believe they do not need to apologise for their indulgence in the way they look. No guilt trips, no justifications. This has given birth to our philosophy - ‘Unapologetically Me.’”