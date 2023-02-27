Lakmé hits the runway with its new campaign #UnapologeticallyMÉ

Zenobia Pithawalla, senior executive creative director, Ogilvy Mumbai and Mihir Chanchani, executive creative director, Ogilvy Mumbai said, “To make Lakmé stand out from other beauty brands, we worked with its fashion legacy and created a world of beauty, where fashion claims pride of place. It is a world where women feel free to do what it takes, for them to look their most stunning. The world of Lakmé is one where women believe they do not need to apologise for their indulgence in the way they look. No guilt trips, no justifications. This has given birth to our philosophy - ‘Unapologetically Me.’”