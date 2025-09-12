L&T; Finance matches Jasprit Bumrah’s speed with instant two-wheeler loans

L&T Finance Ltd. (LTF), a retail financier, has introduced its latest television commercial, Just Zoom Two-wheeler Loans, featuring brand ambassador Jasprit Bumrah. The campaign tagline, ‘Bumrah Ki Speed Par’, draws parallels between Bumrah’s speed and precision and LTF’s swift financing process.

The commercial was launched during the Asia Cup 2025, where L&T Finance is Associate Sponsor on the Sony TV Broadcast Network across 13 channels. It highlights key features of LTF’s two-wheeler loans, including instant approval, maximum loan eligibility and an EMI starting at Rs. 2,199 per lakh.

The speed of underwriting is enabled by Project Cyclops, LTF’s proprietary AI and machine learning-powered three-dimensional credit risk assessment engine, which assesses creditworthiness in real time.

Set in a two-wheeler showroom, the film shows a customer questioning the speed of the loan process. The sequence contrasts the customer’s loan journey with a live cricket match featuring Bumrah. As Bumrah delivers a decisive ball, the loan representative completes the entire digital loan application from document upload to approval, synchronising the approval with the wicket-taking moment to reinforce the campaign’s promise of speed.

Kavita Jagtiani, Chief Marketing Officer at LTF, said, “Our vision for this film was clear: sharp, direct, and maximum impact. It is a reflection of our Two-wheeler loan proposition itself. We strategically leveraged Bumrah’s image to showcase our commitment to delivering a swift loan process, ensuring our customers that their wait time will be as short and decisive as his run-up to the crease. Over and above this, we are also using artificial intelligence to create exciting and highly personalized customer experiences at every touchpoint with Bumrah.”

The integrated marketing campaign will run across 13 cities, including Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuttack, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Pune, Varanasi and Guwahati. It will include outdoor hoardings, airport branding in Mumbai, inflight magazine placements, metro branding, WhatsApp bot integrations for two-wheeler loans and social media ads.

The company will also launch an AI-powered ‘Bowl like Bumrah’ contest, giving users a chance to replicate Bumrah’s bowling style and speed to win prizes. Additional initiatives include a promotion featuring gloves signed by Bumrah and an influencer campaign.

The TV commercial will be aired on Sony Sports in English, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, as well as on Sony PIX, Sony Max and Sony Wah, including their HD channels.