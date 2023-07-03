Langoor Digital expands presence with the opening of UK Office

UK office will serve as a strategic hub, enabling the agency to extend its expertise and services to global brands operating in Europe.
Langoor, a leading digital marketing/ transformation agency operating at the intersection of technology, creativity, and data, is pleased to announce the opening of its UK office. With a commitment to innovation and the capability to deliver digital marketing transformation at scale, Langoor is uniquely positioned to assist enterprises across Europe in embracing new marketing technology and delivering next-generation solutions.
Langoor's UK office will serve as a strategic hub, enabling the agency to extend its expertise and services to global brands operating in Europe. The office will leverage Langoor's in-house capabilities, including Transformation Consulting, Marketing Automation, AI & Web 3.0 Technology & Creativity, Platform Design & Development, Communications & Interactive Design, E-commerce Build & Shopify Implementation, SEO, and Social Media Marketing.
Our strategic expansion into Europe is a clear testament to Langoor's steadfast dedication to our global clientele and our ambition to deliver transformational solutions without geographical boundaries. By cementing our physical foothold in the UK, we're strategically positioned to comprehend and address the distinct needs of European enterprises. This local presence, backed by our global acumen, allows us to fuel digital innovation uniquely tailored to the European landscape.
Venugopal Ganganna, CEO of Langoor, expressed his enthusiasm about the expansion, stating, "We are thrilled to open our UK office and extend Langoor's footprint in Europe. With our challenger mindset and deep expertise in marketing and technology, we are uniquely positioned to help brands embrace new frontiers and deliver exceptional digital experiences. Our in-house capabilities, coupled with our commitment to innovation, will enable us to provide strategic support and drive digital transformation for global brands operating in Europe."
Viraj Acharya, managing director at Langoor’s UK operations, expressed his enthusiasm about the expansion, stating, "As we unveil our new office in the UK, we are doing more than just marking our territory in Europe; we are charting a visionary course for the future of Langoor. This is not simply an expansion; it's a strategic, transformative step that allows us to harness the power of proximity, fostering deeper connections with European enterprises and igniting a revolution in the digital landscape. We're not just aligning ourselves with the tide of digital evolution; we're positioning ourselves to become the tide. We’re set to reshape the European market, not just by introducing Langoor's potent blend of technology and marketing expertise, but by creating an arena where novel ideas thrive and established conventions are challenged."
Our new UK home isn't merely an office - it's a beacon of digital excellence and innovation, where tailor-made solutions and world-class expertise intertwine to empower European enterprises. Teaming up with Langoor isn't just a decision; it's a strategic move to leap ahead in the fast-paced digital world. We're not just preparing businesses to survive the future - we're equipping them to redefine it. With Langoor, we’re creating tomorrow's immersive experiences today.