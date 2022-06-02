Langoor Digital to exit Havas Group

Havas Group India had acquired the agency in 2019.
Digital agency Langoor is going to exit the Havas Group. This development has happened three years after Havas acquired it in September 2019. Langoor was founded in 2010 and post the acquisition, it was renamed to Langoor Havas.
This news comes shortly after a recent interview that Havas Group India CEO Rana Barua did with afaqs!. During the interview, he mentioned that the group was looking to acquire PR agencies and strong social media and digital agencies.
"We know there is a lot we can do in the area of sports, culture and entertainment. PR is a big gap for us and we are looking at PR agencies. We are in conversation with agencies. India is among the highest priorities for the global team and our chairman Yannick Bolloré," said Barua.
(This is a developing story.)