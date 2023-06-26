Langoor Digital wins WAKEFLO’s branding and market launch campaign mandates

Langoor Digital takes charge of WAKEFLO's digital and go-to-market strategy and brand creation.
Langoor Digital, a leading global digital marketing transformation group, has joined forces with WAKEFLO, an innovative manufacturing modernization solutions company, to bring forth groundbreaking advancements in the aluminum extrusion industry.
In this strategic partnership, Langoor Digital takes charge of WAKEFLO's digital and go-to-market strategy and brand creation. With a primary focus on global markets, including North America, Europe, Australia, and Japan, the agency is dedicated to establishing a strong digital footprint for WAKEFLO, driving brand awareness, and stimulating demand for its services. Utilizing a diverse array of digital strategies, Langoor Digital effectively engages C-suite leaders across various geographical regions, further enhancing WAKEFLO's industry prowess.
Expressing enthusiasm for the partnership, Pragun Khaitan, CEO of WAKEFLO, stated, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Langoor Digital, whose creative and digital marketing teams will play a vital role in introducing our cutting-edge software solutions to aluminum manufacturers in key markets such as North America, Europe, Australia, and Japan. We anticipate a mutually beneficial and enduring partnership with Langoor Digital."
Venugopal Ganganna, CEO of Langoor Digital, echoed the excitement, highlighting the exceptional efforts of their creative, digital marketing, and development teams in establishing WAKEFLO's brand identity and website. Venu emphasized, "With unwavering dedication, our digital marketing experts consistently refine strategies to amplify WAKEFLO's global presence. We eagerly anticipate a long-standing collaboration as we empower WAKEFLO to deliver intelligent software solutions to the esteemed global manufacturing audience."
Through their combined expertise and unwavering commitment, Langoor Digital and WAKEFLO are poised to revolutionize the manufacturing landscape, driving digital innovation, and providing unparalleled insights to the industry.