Langoor Havas bags digital transformation mandate for Organic Tattva

Organic Tattva works with a large number of accredited farmers who do not use or promote the use of pesticides and genetically modified seeds to grow their produce.
Langoor Havas a digital agency made of creative technologists has won the digital transformation mandate for the Organic Tattva Group, a leading brand offering Organic food.
Organic Tattva is India's largest Organic brand and has grown on the principles of health, ecology, and care. The group works with a large number of accredited farmers who do not use or promote the use of pesticides and genetically modified seeds to grow their produce. They aim to give customers a healthy chemical-free meal for perfect nutrition.
Venugopal Ganganna, chief executive officer, Langoor Havas said, “This is a terrific win for us. Organic Tattva is a category leader, with over 200+ products. With our deep platform thinking capabilities and experience in marrying data, creative, and technology, we are looking forward to transforming the brand. We have a unique strategy in place, and we are very excited to get started on it.”
Rohit Mehrotra and Kriti Mehrotra, founders of Organic Tattva said, “Our brand promise and connection to consumers is now going to extend to the digital world and we found a perfect partner in Langoor Havas to ideate and co-create this journey with us. We look forward to taking this journey to new heights by leveraging the integrated data, design, and digital marketing capabilities of Langoor Havas.”