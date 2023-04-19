Laptop brand Primebook awards its creative and performance marketing mandate to Sociowash

Raghav Bagai, Co-Founder of Sociowash, commenting on the win, said, “We are ecstatic about this win, and can’t wait to collaborate and do some great work that will capture everyone’s imagination. At Sociowash, we strive to provide a seamless yet unique experience for our clients while remaining true to the brand’s message. The potential to do something big in an exciting new category like this will be game-changing for us, and we expect this collaboration to bear fruits of success.”