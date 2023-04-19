Laptop brand Primebook awards its creative and performance marketing mandate to Sociowash

The account win mandates social media management, performance marketing, and influencer outreach.
Sociowash, an integrated advertising agency, has been awarded the creative and performance marketing mandate of Primebook, a laptop brand.
The mandate will include providing the brand with solutions revolving around social media management, performance marketing, and influencer outreach.
Raghav Bagai, Co-Founder of Sociowash, commenting on the win, said, “We are ecstatic about this win, and can’t wait to collaborate and do some great work that will capture everyone’s imagination. At Sociowash, we strive to provide a seamless yet unique experience for our clients while remaining true to the brand’s message. The potential to do something big in an exciting new category like this will be game-changing for us, and we expect this collaboration to bear fruits of success.”
Commenting on the partnership, Aman Verma and Chitranshu Mahant, Co-Founders of Primebook, said, “We expect this collaboration to enhance our brand further in the laptop industry and create exciting work that builds the business through this partnership. Primebook plans to generate massive traction for its products while building a strong presence on the digital front. We are looking forward to this new journey.”
The brand recently appeared on the reality show Shark Tank. Sociowash had revamped Primebook’s social media presence before its episode aired.