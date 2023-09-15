Lara Dutta Bhupati partners with Gritzo to promote child nutrition in digital ad

The digital film has been conceptualised and executed internally by Gritzo's team and is available across various digital platforms.
Health brand Gritzo, a subsidary of Healthkart, unveiled a digital film featuring Lara Dutta Bhupati. The digital film underscores the crucial role mothers play in ensuring the optimal growth of their children during their formative years.
The brand offers personalised nutritional supplements corresponding to age, gender and health goals. The digital ad sees the brand focus on the younger generation of its consumers.
The ad sees Bhupati emphasise the importance of nutrition for every growing child. In the film, she conveys her reliance on Gritzo Supermilk to fulfill the daily nutritional requirements of all children.
On her association with Gritzo, Lara Dutta Bhupati commented, "Motherhood is undeniably the most rewarding role I've embraced in my life, yet it comes with a profound sense of responsibility. In a market abundant with numerous nutritional options, the task of selecting the perfect nourishment for a growing child becomes a top priority.
"This is where Gritzo Supermilk Height Plus comes into play as my dependable preference. It represents the nutrition I have confidence in for the growth of every child. Packed with essential milk proteins, crucial nutrients, and minerals, Gritzo SuperMilk Height Plus stands out as the ideal selection for mothers aiming to promote their child's optimal growth and development. What distinguishes Gritzo is its remarkable adaptability, enabling mothers to tailor the SuperMilk according to their child's specific needs, including age, gender, and health objectives”.
Speaking about the association and the unveiling of the digital film, Subhadeep Dasgupta, Business Head at Gritzo commented, “We are thrilled to have Lara Dutta on board and join us in the journey of spreading awareness on the relevance of nutrition for growing children."
"At Gritzo, we recognize the uniqueness of every child, which translates into varying nutritional needs. Gritzo, with its capability to deliver essential nourishment at each stage of a child's development, has become the most trusted companion for parents in their parenting journey. We extend a warm welcome to Lara and express our gratitude for her belief in our product."