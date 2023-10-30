Larah Opalware by Borosil unfolds Diwali campaign ‘Iss Diwali ka Perfect Gift’

The campaign introduces the new Larah Opalware storage bowls with lids.
Larah Opalware by Borosil unveils its latest digital video campaign (DVC) in celebration of Diwali. The campaign, titled "Larah by Borosil, Iss Diwali ka Perfect Gift," centers around the joy of gifting during Diwali and spotlights the brand's newest offering, the storage bowls with lids, available in sets of two and three.
Diwali, the festival of lights, symbolises the triumph of good over evil and is a time for families and friends to come together, exchange tokens of love, and create enduring memories. ‘Iss Diwali ka Perfect Gift’ campaign underscores the joy of receiving the perfect Diwali gift that radiates happiness, affection and thoughtfulness.
The campaign's hero is the all-new set of storage bowls with lids, available at all leading retail outlets and on the official website myborosil.com.
Barnali Shankar, assistant vice president of marketing, Borosil, shares her sentiments about the campaign, saying, "Diwali is a time when emotions are expressed, traditions are embraced, and bonds are strengthened. Our 'Iss Diwali ka Perfect Gift' campaign is not just about gifting but conveying love and emotions through thoughtful gifting. The storage bowls with lids epitomise the quality and style we represent, making them the quintessential Diwali gift."