Lauritz Knudsen selects L&K Saatchi & Saatchi India as advertising partner

Rajat Abbi, VP-global marketing, CMO, Schneider Electric India said, “Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation, Formerly L&T Switchgear, boasts a remarkable 70+ year legacy in powering the electrical industry and resonating with the heartbeat of the nation. Despite the name change, our core identity remains unchanged – it's only the trust of our customers and partners that now carries a new name. Collaborating with L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, we're happy that the team aligned with our values and helped us bring our vision to life. Effective storytelling is pivotal to any campaign, and our new brand film weaves together our entire journey and our key offering, beautifully. We eagerly anticipate the creativity that L&K Saatchi & Saatchi will bring to the table next.”