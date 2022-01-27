Lava assigns its digital media mandate to Grapes

Commenting on the development, Mugdh Rajit, Marketing and S&D Strategy Head, said, “Lava has a remarkable presence in the feature phone segment as one of the industry leaders and continues its journey to establish a significant footprint in smartphones and accessories segment with high impact launches like AGNI, Probuds and Befit. The brand continues to innovate and expand its portfolio by providing the right proposition to its customers. As we are embarking on a new journey for the brand, digital media will play a crucial role in charting the growth map for us. In today’s time, focusing on digital medium in our category is of utmost importance, and we want to strengthen Lava’s footprint in the digital landscape.”