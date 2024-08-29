Lava partners with YouTube creator Sourav Joshi to reach Gen Z

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Through this collaboration, Lava aims to establish a relatable and aspirational connect with brand’s target audience.
Lava International, a homegrown smartphone brand, announced its latest collaboration with content creator Sourav Joshi. This partnership reflects Lava’s commitment to connecting with young consumers by understanding their preferences and delivering good quality, value driven Made-in-India smartphones.
Sourav Joshi is poised to amplify Lava’s reach among the Gen Z. This alliance with the onset of the festive season 2024, aims to engage online consumers across multiple touchpoints.
Puravansh Maitreya, marketing head at Lava International, stated "We are happy to partner with Sourav as his persona and influence resonates perfectly with Lava's vision and offerings. We have consistently strived to engage our young TG across various channels, addressing their needs with greater efficiency. Through this collaboration, we aim to strengthen our connection with the young consumers and create meaningful value for them through our products and services."
Commenting on the partnership Sourav Joshi said "As Lava's ambassador, I am excited to join hands with a company that shares my commitment to authenticity and innovation. This partnership offers a great opportunity to bring exclusive content and interactive experiences to my audience, keeping them engaged and informed. I look forward to this exciting journey with Lava, as we work together to inspire and connect with the youth of India."
The partnership announcement features a video showcasing Sourav’s journey from a passionate dreamer to a YouTube icon, inspiring and engaging youth through authentic content.