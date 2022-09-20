Lava ropes in youth icon Kartik Aaryan as Brand Ambassador

An inspiration to millions, Kartik Aaryan, a self-made man exudes energy, vitality and versatility and with his content projects progressive, innovative and challenging spirit, which aptly resonates with Lava’s philosophy.

Sharing his thoughts on the new brand association, Kartik Aaryan, said, “I am delighted to associate with Lava, a Home-grown brand that has established itself as a leading Indian end-to-end smartphone company. It is of sheer excitement to see how Lava is bringing technologies that appeal to the youth of the country. I am confident that today’s generation has the mettle to bring real change and we need to empower them. My association is based on the resonance of our shared ethos of being #ProudlyIndian, and standing apart from the crowd with a unique proposition.”