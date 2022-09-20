Lava ropes in youth icon Kartik Aaryan as Brand Ambassador

Kartik Aaryan unveils Lava Blaze Pro with 6X Zoom that comes with stylish design and 50MP triple camera.
Lava International, an Indian phone manufacturer today announced that it has on-boarded the youth icon Kartik Aaryan as the brand ambassador to endorse its Smartphones category, while launching Lava Blaze Pro.
An inspiration to millions, Kartik Aaryan, a self-made man exudes energy, vitality and versatility and with his content projects progressive, innovative and challenging spirit, which aptly resonates with Lava’s philosophy.
Sharing his thoughts on the new brand association, Kartik Aaryan, said, “I am delighted to associate with Lava, a Home-grown brand that has established itself as a leading Indian end-to-end smartphone company. It is of sheer excitement to see how Lava is bringing technologies that appeal to the youth of the country. I am confident that today’s generation has the mettle to bring real change and we need to empower them. My association is based on the resonance of our shared ethos of being #ProudlyIndian, and standing apart from the crowd with a unique proposition.”
“Signing Kartik Aryan is the perfect fit for LAVA,” says Mugdh Rajit, Head of Marketing, Sales & Distribution Strategy, Lava. “Both are challenging the norms of their industries and creating new expectations. Kartik’s superlative performances have earned him a devoted fan following, and LAVA’s exciting new launches are setting new standards in the smartphone segment. We are on a mission to provide smartphone customers an excellent Indian alternative, and with Kartik on board, we are confident we can get there faster!”
Lava will soon commence a 360-degree marketing campaign featuring Kartik Aaryan and the range of its smartphones.
With a keen focus on quality and driving innovation, Lava products are developed after a series of robust research. Lava is constantly looking for ways to provide its customers access to state-of-the-art features on their phones to enhance their experience significantly. With the on-boarding of Kartik Aaryan as the brand ambassador, Lava aims to increase its consumer base by attracting more prospects, especially millennials and Gen-Z who form the largest chunk of consumers.