Lavie Sport appoints Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador

Commenting on the collaboration, the CEO and founder of Lavie & Lavie Sport, Ayush Tainwala, stated, " At Lavie Sport, we are always in pursuit of excellence, and aim to set higher standards. We understand how dynamic the market is and strive to bring in the latest trends that appeal to our consumers. So, it's only fitting that we welcome the man to Lavie Sport who has always been setting new standards of excellence with each step he takes. We are delighted to have Ranveer Singh join the family. He is an achiever, a fashion icon, a powerhouse of talent, and a vibrant individual who exuberates vivacity and every young Indian aspires to be like him. He is confident, passionate, and embodies the spirit of the modern Indian consumer and we believe he is the perfect face for Lavie Sport. Lavie Sport and Ranveer together are a power-packed combination for the gen-next consumers, and with this association, our brand aims to encourage Indians to lead an active lifestyle with the right set of products that meet their athleisure needs."