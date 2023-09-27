Lavie Sport positions its collection as 'hybrid bags' in latest campaign ft. Ranveer Singh

The maiden campaign was conceptualised by Makani Creatives.
Lavie Sport in an energetic campaign featuring Ranveer Singh. The new sub-brand positions itself as a ‘hybrid bag’ with a unisex appeal.Lavie Sport is the men’s accessories sub-brand from Lavie. The essence of this brand is to enable an active lifestyle, through their high performance, multi-functional and durable backpacks, duffle bags, and trolley bags.
The campaign line, “Work, Play, Slay” encapsulates the design USP of the product line, which is sporty meets functional, with a cheeky ode to the Gen-Z lingo. This generation is now entering the workforce and will be sure to use fashion accessories to make a personal statement.
The high-energy creative execution complements the promise of the brand - to enable an active lifestyle.
Prasad Rao, ECD at Makani Creatives said, “There is no one better than Ranveer Singh to stand true to the message of Work. Play. Slay. He has been killing it in the industry for years now. Be it his films, his roles, the characters, or even his style, he slays it every single time. And that's what excited us because that is exactly what Lavie Sport stands for. His energy defines the generation today. And the best part was it all came effortlessly to Ranveer. It’s just the way he does things, it’s his way of life. It was a pleasure to work with him and witness his energy translate beautifully onto the creatives.”
Speaking of the campaign and the partnership with Makani Creatives, Mr. Ayush Tainwala, CEO and Founder of Lavie & Lavie Sport stated, “Makani has beautifully captured the active and energetic essence of our brand, in the film and stills. This formidable synergy between the products, our brand ambassador, and the campaign will surely encourage Indians to adopt an active lifestyle.”