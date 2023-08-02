Lavna Locks onboards Urvashi Rautela & Dayanand Shetty as brand ambassadors

Lavna Locks, is proud to unveil the association of renowned Bollywood sensation Urvashi Rautela & Dayanand Shetty as their esteemed brand ambassador. This strategic partnership marks a significant step in Lavna's mission to deliver innovative, secure, and convenient smart lock solutions for households and commercial spaces across India.
Established in 2021 by visionary entrepreneurs Vishal Jain and Sanat Jain, Lavna Locks rapidly achieved widespread recognition in 21 major states across the nation. The inception of Lavna was driven by a profound understanding of the challenges posed by conventional physical keys, motivating the founders to pioneer a revolutionary shift in door access with cutting-edge smart locks, effortlessly operable with a simple touch of a finger.
Urvashi Rautela & Dayanand Shetty’s appointment as the brand ambassador perfectly complements Lavna's vision, aligning with the company's drive to fuse security with technology, simplifying the lives of their valued customers. Renowned for their affinity towards modern technology and smart gadgets, Urvashi Rautela & Dayanand Shetty seamlessly resonate with Lavna's unwavering commitment to creating secure, streamlined living spaces.
"I'm proud to be associated with Lavna Locks since they have a wide scope of providing convenience to every doorstep through their Smart door locks," expressed Urvashi Rautela. "I personally relate to the brand as I prefer smart gadgets at my home. Moreover, after meeting with the Lavna team and knowing about the brand in-depth, I can tell you that they are so indulged and focused about their business and products."
Commenting on the collaboration Dayanand Shetty said. "I've a long-time association with doors, and knowing that a brand is so focused towards door's safety and convenience, I personally got interested. I got related with the brand when I used their Smart Door Lock personally and the usability was phenomenal. And working with the LAVNA team was an experience to be remembered for a lifetime," said the actor.
Lavna Locks effectively addresses common misconceptions about lock failures and battery drainage by offering innovative features such as an external power port, enabling connection to a power bank, and a mechanical key for seamless backup. Lavna goes the extra mile by providing prompt installation service and comprehensive step-by-step video guides, ensuring a hassle-free and delightful experience for all users.
Founder of Lavna, Vishal Jain, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Having Urvashi Rautela & Dayanand Shetty as our brand ambassador is a perfect match. Their love for smart gadgets and commitment to modern living align perfectly with our mission at Lavna Locks. We are confident that this partnership will bolster our presence and propel us towards achieving 300% sales growth in the near future."
With the addition of Urvashi Rautela & Dayanand Shetty as their brand ambassador, Lavna Locks cements its position as India's premier provider of state-of-the-art smart lock solutions and is poised for even greater success as it continues to expand its reach.