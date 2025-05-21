Laxmi Dental launches 'Illusion Aligners Teen' with Kareena Kapoor

Laxmi Dental has launched a new digital campaign to promote its latest product, ‘Illusion Aligners Teen’, aimed at teenagers. The product is positioned as a solution for teeth straightening designed for growing users.

In the digital film, the actress educates viewers on the importance of looking good and highlights how a confident smile tops it all, regardless of age. She emphasises that Illusion Aligners Teen are not only cost-effective and comfortable but also designed to empower users to smile freely all the time. Suitable for ages 11 to 18, these aligners offer a stylish, comfortable, and effective alternative to traditional braces, helping users embrace their smiles with confidence.

Engineered for comfort, the aligners use BPA free plastic with memory to gently and accurately correct teeth misalignment.

Commenting on the launch, Rajesh Khakhar, chairperson and whole-time director, Laxmi Dental, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Kareena Kapoor to reveal the Illusion Aligners Teen campaign. Our mission is to make advanced orthodontic care accessible, comfortable, and stylish for teenagers, helping them adopt confident smiles. Traditional braces can be difficult to maintain, especially for young individuals, which is why we crafted the Illusion Aligners Teen as a smarter, more comfortable alternative. This digital film campaign aims to connect with young individuals and their families across India, highlighting the aligners’ innovative design, convenience, and effectiveness in achieving straighter smiles.”

Hats On, the creative agency added, “Working on the Illusion Aligners Teen digital film with Laxmi Dental and Kareena Kapoor was truly inspiring. Our goal was to create a vibrant, relatable, and impactful narrative that resonates with young audiences and their parents. The film highlights the aligners’ unique blend of comfort, style, and innovation, positioning them as the go-to choice for teens seeking a confident, straighter smile without the hassle of traditional braces.”

Illusion Aligners Teen are available across India and are also sold in international markets under the Illusion Aligners brand.