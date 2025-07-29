Laxmipati Sarees onboards Rashmika Mandanna as brand ambassador

Laxmipati Sarees has named actor Rashmika Mandanna as its brand ambassador. Known for its lightweight fabrics and distinctive prints, the brand aims to deepen its connect with audiences across age groups through this association.

The partnership launches with a nationwide campaign across television, digital, print, and outdoor starting July 29, 2025. The campaign will also be featured during the premiere of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi on Star Plus and JioHotstar.

Rashmika Mandanna, expressing her joy, said: “Sarees carry so much more than just fabric - they hold our stories, tradition, and timeless beauty. Each one reflects a rich cultural legacy, and Laxmipati makes them so easy to wear - light, vibrant, and full of elegance. I’m so happy to be associated with a brand that brings heritage to life with such effortless style”

Sanjay Sarawagi, managing director of Laxmipati Sarees, said: “For four decades, Laxmipati Sarees has stood for trust, quality, and elegance. Our vision has always been to create sarees that combine heritage with everyday elegance. With Rashmika joining our journey, we are reaffirming our commitment to stay rooted in Indian tradition while connecting deeply with today’s woman. Her grace and authenticity reflect everything our brand aspires to be.”

Manoj Sarawgi, director, Laxmipati Sarees, added: “This is a proud moment for us. Rashmika brings not just star power, but a natural warmth and relatability that our customers love. Her presence will help us reach new audiences while staying true to our core—creating sarees that are light, beautiful, and truly made for every Indian woman.”

“Rashmika brings an incredible blend of relatability and glamour, which aligns perfectly with Laxmipati’s appeal. Through this campaign, we’re not just showcasing sarees—we’re narrating the story of the modern Indian woman who embraces tradition with confidence and joy,” Rakesh Sarawagi, director, added.

Shreyansh Baid, founder of Shreyansh Innovations commented on the campaign: “This was a special campaign to craft. Laxmipati’s sarees are known for their lightness, fine fabric, and beautiful designs—we wanted to highlight that sensory elegance in every visual. Rashmika’s presence adds a celebratory warmth to the narrative, making the campaign aspirational and authentic at the same time.”