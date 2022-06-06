Layer'r Shot posts apology on social media for offensive ads

The apology mentioned that the ad had cleared approvals and didn't intend to hurt anybody's sentiments or outrage a woman's modesty.
Ads for Layer'r Shot deodrant sparked collective outrage on social media over the weekend and the company has finally broken its silence. The brand took to social media to post a statement of clarification that also contained an apology for hurting people's sentiments.
The statement mentions that the ad went on air after due approvals. "We sincerely apologise for the advertisements that consequentially caused rage amongst individuals and several communities and beg their pardon," reads the statement.
Layer'r Shot had received flak across Twitter and LinkedIn for an ad that seemed to promote rape culture. The ads feature a group of men seemingly making comments about the women in the ads - but the end reveals they were actually talking about the deodorant brand.
Shortly after the tweets were posted, users began to tag the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), urging the regulatory body to take action. The Ministry of Information (MIB) took cognisance of the ad as well - ordering the ad to be taken off the air with immediate effect.
Netizens spotted the offensive ads during the first Test match between England versus New Zealand on OTT platform Sony LIV. The video has been removed from YouTube and tweets carrying uploads of the ad on Twitter have been marked as 'sensitive' content.
People began looking for the source of the ad. The creative agency that had come up with this ad. It was created by Layer'r Shot's in-house creative team. However, people wrongly credited Triton Communications with creating the ads. Kim Solomon, the executive director and branch head took to Twitter to clarify that the agency did not do the ads.