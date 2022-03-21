Lay’s brings its ‘Flamin’ Hot’ chips range to India, brings Ranbir Kapoor to tears

Further discussing the campaign, Ritu Nakra, Senior Vice President, Wunderman Thompson, expresses, “The new Lay’s Sizzlin’ Hot is a chip so spicy that it gives you an unforgettable experience! The mischievous spiciness of the Sizzlin’ Hot chip is brought alive by the fresh pairing of Radhika Madan & Ranbir Kapoor in the new campaign. Watch the spicy chemistry between them and grab your pack to enjoy this new chip on the block.”