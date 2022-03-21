Lay’s brings its ‘Flamin’ Hot’ chips range to India, brings Ranbir Kapoor to tears

The range will be marketed in India under the Lay’s Sizzlin Hot' name.
Lay’s, the chips giant from PepsiCo, has introduced its ‘Flamin’ Hot’ chips range to Indian audiences with a new ad campaign featuring actor and endorser Ranbir Kapoor in tears.
The chips maker will market the new range under the ‘Lay’s Sizzlin’ Hot platform in India. It says the introduction is based on the insight that there is increasing consumer demand for spicy salty snacks in the country, with ‘chilli’ being one of the top flavour buckets that are growing rapidly in the category.
Anshul Khanna, Senior Director and Category Head – Foods, PepsiCo India, said, “The Indian audience has a strong affinity towards spicy-hot snack offerings. Based on this insight, we have forayed into the ‘chilli’ flavour category and launched Lay’s Sizzlin’ Hot which is a part of our globally hit platform – Lay’s Flamin’ Hot.”
“These hottest chips from the house of Lay’s offer a burst of spicy flavours and a sensational twist to any occasion that is fantastically showcased by Ranbir and Radhika in the campaign film as well. We are excited to offer our consumers an elevated yet irresistible chilli experience with Lay’s Sizzlin’ Hot and hope that they find it Too Hot To Stop.”
Further discussing the campaign, Ritu Nakra, Senior Vice President, Wunderman Thompson, expresses, “The new Lay’s Sizzlin’ Hot is a chip so spicy that it gives you an unforgettable experience! The mischievous spiciness of the Sizzlin’ Hot chip is brought alive by the fresh pairing of Radhika Madan & Ranbir Kapoor in the new campaign. Watch the spicy chemistry between them and grab your pack to enjoy this new chip on the block.”
The new Lay’s Sizzlin’ Hot is now available at INR 10 and INR 20 on leading retail and e-commerce platforms across India.
Agency Credits
Creative Agency: Wunderman Thompson
WPP Lead - PepsiCo Foods, India: Ritu Nakra
Chief Creative Officer: Senthil Kumar
Executive Creative Director: Udayan Chakravarty
Strategy Leads: Atishi Pradhan
Creative Directors: Sameer Kumar, Chetan Malvi
Copywriter: Aakash Aher
Film Department: Mandeep Singh
Account Management: Sougata Kundu, Barnali Dey
Production House: Breathless Films
Director: Vinil Mathew
Producer: Swadha Kulkarni