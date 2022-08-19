Lay’s celebrates the launch of extraordinary Lay’s Gourmet Chips with a campaign

The film – directed by Vinil Mathew – opens with a young tourist admiring a heritage European Palace. As he opens a packet of Lay’s Gourmet - Thai Sweet Chilli flavour, his snacking is abruptly stopped when two guards confiscate his packet of chips. They immediately escort him in a regal chariot into a palace, and a modiste suits him up for what comes next – a formal entry into a Queen’s dining room. The tourist is, awestruck as he is greeted by a Queen. At the royal dining table, the staff opens a cloche dish which has the same packet of Lay’s Gourmet. The film ends with her commenting, “This is not just chips, it’s Lay’s Gourmet”, as they begin snacking on the chips in courtly splendor.