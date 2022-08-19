Lay’s celebrates the launch of extraordinary Lay’s Gourmet Chips with a campaign

Internationally shot film highlights Lay’s Gourmet’s premium snacking experience and ‘It’s Not Cooked, It’s Crafted’ proposition
Lay’s, India’s favourite potato chip brand, unveiled a TVC film on its newest offering: premium, slow-cooked kettle chips – Lays Gourmet. The film highlights how LAY’S Gourmet, is not just a regular chip, but a truly crafted experience that needs to be savoured.
The film – directed by Vinil Mathew – opens with a young tourist admiring a heritage European Palace. As he opens a packet of Lay’s Gourmet - Thai Sweet Chilli flavour, his snacking is abruptly stopped when two guards confiscate his packet of chips. They immediately escort him in a regal chariot into a palace, and a modiste suits him up for what comes next – a formal entry into a Queen’s dining room. The tourist is, awestruck as he is greeted by a Queen. At the royal dining table, the staff opens a cloche dish which has the same packet of Lay’s Gourmet. The film ends with her commenting, “This is not just chips, it’s Lay’s Gourmet”, as they begin snacking on the chips in courtly splendor.
With a quick flourish, the TVC covers how Lay’s Gourmet a thickly sliced potato chips are slow cooked to a perfect golden curl and exquisitely crafted with the choicest of flavours - Lime & Cracked Pepper, Thai Sweet Chilli and Vintage Cheese & Paprika. With their Gourmet persona, every crunchy bite of this delicate chip promises rich flavours and aromas that charms every moment with finesse.
Expressing her excitement at the TVC, Shailja Joshi, director-marketing, potato chips category, PepsiCo India said, “As leaders in the potato chips category, we have always endeavored to make occasions special for our consumers with our distinct offerings. With our latest TVC campaign, we have given consumers a peek into the craftsmanship behind the gourmet persona of the slow-cooked kettle chips and how they offer a flavourful snacking experience that elevates one from ordinary to extraordinary. We’ve received immense love for the product so far, and we hope that the film will further prompt fans to enjoy the finer things in life with Lay’s Gourmet."
Further discussing the campaign, Ritu Nakra, senior vice president, Wunderman Thompson, said, "The new Lay’s Gourmet isn’t just cooked, it’s crafted. The story of this special chip demanded a grand moment of consumption. Lay’s Gourmet elevates the moment and gives you a chance to experience the specialness of this chip. Experience your upgrade moment as you savour the Lay’s Gourmet chip while enjoying the new brand film. Bon appetite.”
Priced at INR 30 (55g) and INR 50 (80g), Lay’s Gourmet chips are available at leading retail stores and e-commerce platforms. The campaign will be brought to life by a robust 360-degree surround that will include social media and influencer engagements.
