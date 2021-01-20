Lay's gets Ranbir and Alia together to launch two new flavours for Valentine's Day

Sharing his thoughts on the new launch and the campaign, Dilen Gandhi, senior director and category head – foods, PepsiCo India, remarked, “We, at Lay’s, are delighted to introduce two new, limited-time flavourful innovations to our portfolio with the launch of Herby Crush and Cheesy Love. As a brand, Lay’s has always aimed to add joy to consumers’ lives and make special moments even more special. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, we sincerely hope that these new flavours as well as the #YehWaalaYaadRahega campaign with Ranbir and Alia will prove to be truly ‘memorable’ for our fans and consumers across India.”