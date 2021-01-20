Lay's gets Ranbir and Alia together to launch two new flavours for Valentine's Day

The limited-time flavours, Lay’s Herby Crush and Lay’s Cheesy Love, are now available on leading retail and e-commerce platforms across India.
Leading potato chip brands Lay’s is out with two limited-time flavours, Herby Crush and Cheesy Love. The new variants have been launched in the run-up to Valentine’s Day on February 14, 2021.
The brand has added its own twist to both the flavours. As per a press release, Lay’s aims to make the two new variants ‘an affair to remember’ for fans across the country through its campaign #YehWaalaYaadRahega.
A new TVC featuring Lay’s brand ambassadors, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, has also been launched. Set against a relatable backdrop, the film features the two celebrities engaging in a fun, romantic banter with one another. Their repartee is characterised by poetic quips for one another, playfully disguised as witty remarks about the new Lay’s flavours. The film has been conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson.
Sharing his thoughts on the new launch and the campaign, Dilen Gandhi, senior director and category head – foods, PepsiCo India, remarked, “We, at Lay’s, are delighted to introduce two new, limited-time flavourful innovations to our portfolio with the launch of Herby Crush and Cheesy Love. As a brand, Lay’s has always aimed to add joy to consumers’ lives and make special moments even more special. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, we sincerely hope that these new flavours as well as the #YehWaalaYaadRahega campaign with Ranbir and Alia will prove to be truly ‘memorable’ for our fans and consumers across India.”
Ritu Nakra, WPP lead – PepsiCo foods at Wunderman Thompson India, added, “This Valentine's Day, Lay’s is launching two limited-time-only flavours. The brand narrative explores how the two new flavours of Lay’s let lovers, friends, acquaintances, and even complete strangers make and celebrate their relationships over a shared moment of chips”.
The launch of the TVC is first in the line of numerous activations that the brand has in the pipeline. The latest launch is also being brought to life through a 360-degree digital surround campaign ‘What’s Your Relationchip Status’, panning across multiple platforms. As a key highlight of this digital campaign, Lay’s will be engaging with over 3,000 micro-influencers and bringing alive the proposition organically on social media.
