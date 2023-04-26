Lay's Gourmet onboards Nawab of Bollywood as its Brand Ambassador

The TV commercial, artfully directed by Vivek Kakkad, begins with Saif walking through a luxuriously decorated corridor to meet journalists Aditi and Anjali, who are waiting to interview him. The grandeur of Saif’s home leaves the journalists awestruck. They discuss the possibility of the house having multiple chandeliers in each room, a legion of butlers at his service, and even a lion as his companion. Oddly enough the things that they imagine suddenly start emerging around Saif, leaving him confused. Aditi intervenes, reminding Anjali that Saif’s exquisite taste should not be judged solely by his opulence. Intrigued, Anjali wants to learn more about his extraordinary taste, and at that moment, he surprises them by placing packs of Lay’s Gourmet on the table, giving them a glimpse of his fine taste. Anjali, excitedly exclaims, “Chips! Oh, I love chips.” But Aditi corrects her, saying, “These are not chips, Anjali. They are Lay’s Gourmet.”