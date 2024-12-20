Lay’s introduces maze-themed ad for food truck launch in Delhi

Lay’s has launched a print ad designed as a maze of Delhi's roads, showcasing the capital city and leading to its first-ever Lay’s Food Truck.

On December 19, The Times of India featured a Lay’s advertisement designed as a maze of Delhi streets. The ad combined visuals of Delhi’s culture and language, connecting with readers and highlighting the product.

The ad highlights Delhi's culinary culture and introduces the Lay’s Food Truck, which will travel across the city this holiday season. Featuring the #WaysToLays concept, the truck serves dishes inspired by Lay’s flavours.