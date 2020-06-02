Lay's pays homage to its workers in a new ad film

Called 'Heartwork', the ad thanks those workers who've toiled hard during the lockdown without seeking any praise.
India's lockdown intended to halt the virus' spread was one of the most stringent in the world. And during this time, we saw supply chains hit and distribution networks face the heat... everyone underwent a tremendous challenge.
Lay's, one of India's most-loved potato chip brand too faced the brunt of the lockdown but it managed to pull through it thanks to itsworkers who ensured there wasn't a glitch in the brand's supply chain during the lockdown.
A new ad film called '#Heartwork' has been released to thank these very people: farmers, factory workers, truck drivers, retailers, and delivery executives.
Dilen Gandhi, Senior Director and Category Head – Foods, PepsiCo India said, “Every step of the journey from farm to finger is filled with countless stories of people who face tough challenges but overcome them with dedicated efforts and with a smile on their face. They might be working behind the scenes, but they are the real heroes of the story. With the #HEARTWORK campaign, we want to extend our sincere gratitude & appreciation to each one of them. It is thanks to their efforts that LAY’S is able to bring joy to millions of consumers in India.”
Ritu Nakra (WPP India Lead – PepsiCo Foods) said: “#Heartwork is our latest endeavour acknowledging the tireless spirit of all the people who are behind the scenes who have ensured the uninterrupted supply of LAY’S to the consumers.” She added, “This community spirit inspired Team WPP to create a warm and touching story of deep gratitude. LAY’S helps build and celebrate connections and with this film, we expand the narrative of heartfelt connections to the unsung heroes.”
Credits
Creative Agency: Wunderman Thompson, India
WPP India Lead – PepsiCo Foods: Ritu Nakra
Chief Creative Officer: Senthil Kumar
Vice-President & Executive Creative Director: Udayan Chakravarty
Vice-President Strategy: Atishi Pradhan
AVP & Strategic Planning Director: Arnab Datta Chaudhuri
Senior Creative Director: Sameer Kumar
Client Services Director: Yashi Vikram
Senior Account Executive: Shivangi Shubham
Production House: Full Moon Productions