Lay’s pushes itself as chief 'Work from Home' snack in a new spot

Did we spot new cover designs in the ad, made especially for the WFH folks, perhaps?
A rough and tough boss and a quick five-minute break in the middle of a meeting. Some things never change, whether we work from home, or office.
A new ad from PepsiCo’s Lay’s chips captures this unmissable aspect as it attempts to put its chips brands as a pivotal part of work from home snacking.
The protagonist, upon learning that he’s eaten the last bit of his Lay’s right as his boss (actor Ronit Roy) announces the break, rushes to the nearest store to buy a new pack.
“Bhaiya, jaldi Lay’s dena, paanch minute ka break hai, phir boss paanch ghante ke liye pakayega,” he remarks only to find Roy standing behind him. The boss too wanted to replenish his empty Lay’s stack.
“Spice up your work from home days with the WAH Lay's,” reads the YouTube description that made us watch the ad again only to spot the new Lay’s designs; made for WFH, maybe?
The only sore aspect, we believe, the ad missed out on was the actors not wearing masks.