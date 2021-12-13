By afaqs! news bureau
Lay’s slims down to wafer size, releases new line of chips

The new ad shows fresh pairing of Alia Bhatt and Siddhant Chaturvedi, but where is Ranbir Kapoor?

They say size matters. We feel to each to his own. Some might like it thick, while some prefer the opposite. It is the latter which Lay’s is aiming to please, with its thinnest range of chips ever – Lay’s Wafer Style.

They are exceedingly thin-sliced and are available in three delightful flavours – Salt & Pepper, Tangy Treat, and Sundried Chilli

Featuring actors Alia Bhatt and Siddhant Chaturvedi, the Wunderman Thompson-made ad is light in its duration, but heavy in Chaturvedi’s want for one more wafer.

Anshul Khanna, senior director and category head – foods, PepsiCo India, said, “With the launch of Wafer Style, we are ready to delight fans again with the thinnest chips from the house of Lay’s. Keeping consumer preference in mind, we’ve created region-specific flavours in a format that will be loved by all. We’re excited to have our brand ambassador Alia Bhatt, featuring alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, to create magic with this new campaign.”

Added Ritu Nakra, senior vice president, Wunderman Thompson, “The new Lay’s Wafer Style is a chip so thin, light and crispy that it gives you an irresistible melt-in-your mouth experience. The playfulness of the Wafer Style chip is brought alive by the fresh pairing of Alia and Siddhant in the new campaign. Watch the intriguing chip flip by Alia and grab your pack to enjoy this new chip on the block.”

While all this is good, we wonder about actor Ranbir Kapoor who, till this ad, was the face of Lay’s chips with Bhatt.

Agency credits

Creative agency: Wunderman Thompson

WPP lead - PepsiCo Foods, India: Ritu Nakra

Chief creative officer: Senthil Kumar

Executive creative director: Udayan Chakravarty

Strategy leads: Atishi Pradhan

Creative directors: Sameer Kumar, Chetan Malvi

Copywriter: Aakash Aher

Film department: Mandeep Singh

Account management: Sougata Kundu, Barnali Dey

Production house: Breathless Films

Director: Vinil Mathew

Producer: Swadha Kulkarni

