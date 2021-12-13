Lay’s slims down to wafer size, releases new line of chips

The new ad shows fresh pairing of Alia Bhatt and Siddhant Chaturvedi, but where is Ranbir Kapoor?
They say size matters. We feel to each to his own. Some might like it thick, while some prefer the opposite. It is the latter which Lay’s is aiming to please, with its thinnest range of chips ever – Lay’s Wafer Style.
They are exceedingly thin-sliced and are available in three delightful flavours – Salt & Pepper, Tangy Treat, and Sundried Chilli
Featuring actors Alia Bhatt and Siddhant Chaturvedi, the Wunderman Thompson-made ad is light in its duration, but heavy in Chaturvedi’s want for one more wafer.
Anshul Khanna, senior director and category head – foods, PepsiCo India, said, “With the launch of Wafer Style, we are ready to delight fans again with the thinnest chips from the house of Lay’s. Keeping consumer preference in mind, we’ve created region-specific flavours in a format that will be loved by all. We’re excited to have our brand ambassador Alia Bhatt, featuring alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, to create magic with this new campaign.”
Added Ritu Nakra, senior vice president, Wunderman Thompson, “The new Lay’s Wafer Style is a chip so thin, light and crispy that it gives you an irresistible melt-in-your mouth experience. The playfulness of the Wafer Style chip is brought alive by the fresh pairing of Alia and Siddhant in the new campaign. Watch the intriguing chip flip by Alia and grab your pack to enjoy this new chip on the block.”
While all this is good, we wonder about actor Ranbir Kapoor who, till this ad, was the face of Lay’s chips with Bhatt.
Creative agency: Wunderman Thompson
WPP lead - PepsiCo Foods, India: Ritu Nakra
Chief creative officer: Senthil Kumar
Executive creative director: Udayan Chakravarty
Strategy leads: Atishi Pradhan
Creative directors: Sameer Kumar, Chetan Malvi
Copywriter: Aakash Aher
Film department: Mandeep Singh
Account management: Sougata Kundu, Barnali Dey
Production house: Breathless Films
Director: Vinil Mathew
Producer: Swadha Kulkarni